Liturgy
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield
191 Elm St.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Lawrence Alvin DeLorme


1921 - 2020
Lawrence Alvin DeLorme Obituary
Lawrence Alvin "Al" DeLorme, 98, of Pittsfield died on Sunday March 22, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. He was born in Bridgeport, CT. on June 1, 1921, a son of the late late Joseph H. DeLorme and Catherine (Gelson) DeLorme.

Lawrence graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport, where he was a pole vaulter of the track and field team. He went on to study chemistry at North Adams State College earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a decorated veteran of World War II serving with the United States Army. Lawrence was employed at the Remington Arms Research Lab before working for 33 years as a Program Planner for General Electric Company's Ordnance Division. He enjoyed traveling and genealogy and was a member of the greatest generation.

Lawrence was predeceased by his wife, Helen (Pawenski) DeLorme, whom he married on June 9, 1951 and who died on May 14, 1998. He is also predeceased by siblings Lucille Gasper and Fred DeLorme.

Lawrence is survived by his three sons David A. (Deborah) DeLorme of Pittsfield, Robert A. (Carolyn) DeLorme of Lee and James A. (Rosemarie) DeLorme of the Philippines. He also leaves his three grandchildren Jeremy, Kyle and Samantha as well as his brother Raymond (Pat) DeLorme.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Private Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. The Flynn & Dagnoli - Bencivenga Funeral Home, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 25, 2020
