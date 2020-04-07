Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Lawrence D. Martin


1938 - 2020
Lawrence D. Martin Obituary
Lawrence D. Martin (Dee), 81, of Egremont, MA died Friday, April 3 at Berkshire Medical Center. Dee was born on May 16, 1938 in New Haven CT, the only child of Lawrence and Ellen Martin. Dee attended St George's School in Newport, RI and Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA. Dee proudly served in the US Army and was the owner of the former Taconic Builders Supply in Great Barrington.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maria (Duda) and his children Sven Martin (Brandy) of Denver CO, Renee McBride of Mount Washington MA, Tamara Alkis (Michael) of Toronto Canada, and Grandchildren Lauren, Lydia, Tai, Pia and Nicholas.

Dee will be remembered as a generous and fair minded business man and a kind and loving family man.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Fairview Hospital's Dialysis Center for their loving care.

A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Finnerty Stevens Funeral Home Great Barrington MA 01230 (www.finnertyandstevens.com).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 7, 2020
