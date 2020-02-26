Home

Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Lawrence E. Liberty


1936 - 2020
Lawrence E. Liberty Obituary
Mr. Lawrence E. Liberty, 83, of Adams, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

He was born in Owen, Wisconsin on September 14, 1936, a son of the late Lawrence and Adelia (Ketelhut) Liberty. He attended schools in Wisconsin.

He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams.

He is survived by his wife, the former Katherine Morrissy, whom he married on June 6, 1959; one sister, Dorothy Gregory of Chapel Hill, NC and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Pierre Liberty, and by a sister, Mary Ann Bjornstad.

The funeral will be held on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.

There are no calling hours.

To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
