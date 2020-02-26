|
Mr. Lawrence E. Liberty, 83, of Adams, died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in Owen, Wisconsin on September 14, 1936, a son of the late Lawrence and Adelia (Ketelhut) Liberty. He attended schools in Wisconsin.
He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams.
He is survived by his wife, the former Katherine Morrissy, whom he married on June 6, 1959; one sister, Dorothy Gregory of Chapel Hill, NC and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Pierre Liberty, and by a sister, Mary Ann Bjornstad.
The funeral will be held on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
There are no calling hours.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020