Larry Menin has sang the last song of his last set, but his music will remain with us. He passed away peacefully on December 27th at home surrounded by his family and with his loving wife by his side.
Born in Pittsfield on September 15, 1946, Larry was the son of the late Ilario L. "Lolly" and Olga "Ukie" Carpinello Menin. Having been educated in the local elementary schools, he was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph's High School. As a child, Larry served for many years as an altar boy for All Souls Church.
Earlier in life, he was a licensed toolmaker and also worked at the Berkshire Athenaeum. Later on, he worked for several local building trade contractors, but his passion was always music.
A VietNam veteran, Larry served as a Medical Corpsman and completed his service with the Army National Guard. He was a proud member of the Pittsfield Italian American Club as well as the local American Legion.
Childhood summers were spent at the Menin/Puntin family cottage on Goose Pond where he and his cousins enjoyed swimming, fishing and waterskiing.
Larry's skills went beyond music. He was skilled with auto repairs, woodworking and also enjoyed carpentry. He had an eye for detail and the vision and skills to see the finished product before even starting a project. These skills showed at the family cottage, his home and his garage, and with the help of his son, Larry renovated them all meticulously.
An avid fan of the NY Giants and his NY Yankees, it was said that Larry "bled pinstripes." Entertaining people since he was a child in his family home, he started playing on stages in his early teens. He even began sneaking out of the house at night to play at the Showboat in NY State. Larry was not only a gifted singer and saxophonist, but he also played guitar, keyboard, drums and clarinet. His first instrument was the accordion, which he learned from his father.
Larry was a professional musician, and played in some of the best bands in the Berkshires. These bands included The Corvairs, The Cradle, The Checks, Larry Menin Band, Hip Pocket, The Good Time Habit, and The Higgins Brothers Band. He had tremendous respect for the musicians he played with, for he always knew that with his band backing him up, the music they made would make the magic.
Larry worked at the Eastover Resort in Lenox, MA for over 30 years entertaining guests of over 500 nightly. He also helped build floats for the Eastover Train in the annual 4th of July Parade. He made many lifelong friends at Eastover and had the opportunity to have Christopher Cross sit in with him and The Higgins Brothers. Larry also sat in with the band Orleans several times.
Larry was a good man and a caring and genuine friend to many. His wit and sense of humor was unmatched and there was always laughter when he was around. Recently Larry was asked what he did for a living and his was response was, "I was a musician all my life. I made people happy."
He and his wife, the former Constance "Connie" M. Teal, whom he married October 20, 1985, just celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. Larry will always be remembered for his favorite phrase, "Who loves ya, Baby?"
Larry and Connie shared their home and garage openly with family and many friends. You could always find him in the garage, tinkering with something, fixing something, or building something. The "Garagemahal" became a "World Class Destination" and was "Open All Night." The Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl or any number of birthday parties- the Garage was just a great place to hang out with your friends.
In addition to his wife Connie, Larry is survived by his son, Lawrence R. Menin and his wife, Nan, of Pittsfield, two grandsons, Keith A. Menin and Luke J. Menin, his sister, Livia Lawlor, his niece Lisa Raby and nephews Kevin and John Lawlor, of Surprise, AZ, and his nephews, Mark and David Tretowicz. He also leaves his brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Cheryl Teal of FL, and great-nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Adam, Lindsey, Evan, Hanna, Samantha, Michael, Abigail, and Jacob.
Larry was predeceased by his other sister, Patricia Tretowicz and her husband Richard, as well as his brother-in-law George Lawlor.
The Menin family wishes to thank Dr. DeLeo and Dr. Mullally of Berkshire Hematology, as well as their wonderful staff, most especially the angels in the infusion center, for their help through Larry's illness. They would also like to thank Hospice of Central and Western Mass and Dr. Thomas McNulty, as well as his staff, for all of their care. A special shout out to Larry's "Wheel Man" John Vittone and special friend Caryl Tuggey for all their help.
SERVICES: Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be Thursday, January 2nd from 3:30-6:30PM. The Celebration of Larry's life will continue Friday morning from the funeral home beginning at 10am with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11AM at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Frank Lawlor officiating.
Larry was an animal lover and adored his many dogs, cats, and rabbits over the years. Thus, memorial donations may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019