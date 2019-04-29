|
|
It is with great sadness to share the loss of Lawrence J. "Larry" Lipari, 61, who died unexpectedly on April 20th, 2019 in Pittsfield, MA.
Larry was born on November 23, 1957 in Pittsfield to the late Lawrence J. Sr. and Jennie M. (Watroba) Lipari. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School Class of 1975. From there, he went on to pursue his love and talent in the art field. He studied at Berkshire Community College (MA), Pratt Institute (Brooklyn, NY), and the School of Visual Arts (NYC). Larry worked as an Art Director and Designer for over 40 years in the Springfield, MA area, where he lived for many years. Larry was a kind and generous man who always was there to lend a hand to anyone in need. His quick wit, sense of humor, and infectious smile will be greatly missed. He enjoyed the outdoors and hiking with his beloved dog, Mac.
He leaves behind his loving family, Aunts Mary (Clifford) Card of Clinton, MA, Barbara (Daniel) Janis of Revere, MA, Carolyn (Ronald) Rousseau of Pittsfield, Irene Watroba of Dalton, Dorothy Watroba and Phyllis Watroba of Pittsfield, and his Uncle Francis (Theresa) Lipari of Plymouth, MA. He also leaves behind many cousins, close friends, colleagues, and especially his neighbors, the Salas, who considered him a member of their extended family.
Larry had a strong faith and was a communicant of St. Agnes Church, Dalton, MA.
Funeral Notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Church, 489 Main St., Dalton, MA with the Rev. Christopher A. Malatesta, Pastor and the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. THERE ARE NO CALLING HOURS. ANYONE ATTENDING THE FUNERAL MASS ARE ASKED TO GATHER DIRECTLY AT THE CHURCH. Donations may be made in Larry's name to the Berkshire Humane Society or a in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 29, 2019