Lawrence "L.A." Jones
1947 - 2020
Lawrence Allen "L.A." Jones, 72, of River Run Apartments, Dalton, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Craneville Place of Dalton.

Born in Pittsfield on October 24, 1947, son of the late William F. and Ruth Doyle Jones, he was educated in Pittsfield Schools.

Over the years, Mr. Jones worked as a custodian, and was most recently employed at Jacob's Restaurant.

He was a member of the Berkshire County Umpires Association, where he umpired Babe Ruth Baseball and also softball leagues.

He was an avid bowler and in 2018 he was inducted into Ken's Bowls Hall of Fame. He also was on their Industrial League and the Ed Merriam Memorial Four Pin League.

Mr. Jones is survived by four sisters, Sharon R. Pratt of Camp Verde, Arizona, Kathleen M. Riello of Adams, Megan L. Moore of Pittsfield, and Melissa J. Phoneux of St. Petersburg, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmad and his angels on the 4th floor of the Hillcrest Cancer and Infusion Center.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There are no formal services planned at this time, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. However, if friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Wahconah Regional High School Girls Basketball or Softball teams; or to Ken's Bowl Youth Bowling League, in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
