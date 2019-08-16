|
Lawrence Joseph Arnold, 70 of Stamford, VT died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon NH under Hospice care. He was born in North Adams, MA on March 16, 1949, a son to the late Aime Joseph and Claire M. (Lambert) Arnold. He attended schools in Stamford, VT. He married his wife, the former Bette Tatro, on May 21, 1966. Lawrence was a heavy equipment operator and was last employed at Clarksburg Construction. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Bette, his three daughters and their spouses; Stacey (Rick) Cantoni, Lisa (Gary) McPherson and Darlene (Michael) Lapierre and his son, Brian Arnold. He also leaves five grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew and James McPherson, Christopher Hunt, Nicholas Ouimet and five great grandchildren, as well as five brothers, Andrew (Gail) Arnold, Edward Arnold, Michael (MaryJane) Arnold, Richard (Sandy) Arnold and Christopher (Jackie) Arnold and a sister Diane (Joseph) Bushika. He was pre deceased by his brother, Gary who died June 1, 2014. FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Lawrence Arnold will be held in St. Joachim Church, Readsboro, VT on Tuesday, August 20 at 11a.m. Burial will follow in the family plot in Millard Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19 from 4-7p.m. at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street in North Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019