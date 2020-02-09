|
Lawrence Joseph Boudreau Jr., 78, of North Adams, MA, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 31, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Larry is survived by his three sons; Daniel Boudreau and his wife Eliana, of Lakewood Ranch, FL., Mark Boudreau and his wife Ramona of Virginia Beach, VA., Aaron Boudreau, of Richmond, VA., his four grandchildren; Victoria, Alexandra, Mathew and Andrew, his sister; Christine Oullette and her husband Paul, of Spring Hill, FL., his brother; Thomas and his wife JoAnne of Readsboro, VT., and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence Sr. and Mary Boudreau.
Larry graduated from St. Josephs High School and studied history at North Adams State College. His core values were instilled in him during his service in the United States Marine Corp. He would later instill those same values in his own children. A natural salesperson, Larry began at Scarfoni Ford before entering the music industry as a manufacturers representative for Hohner Corporation and Kaman Corporation. He was also a professional ski instructor and race coach at Brodie Mountain and Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. His passion was watching his granddaughters and grandsons play soccer and following his nieces and nephews to all their ball games, being their number one fan. Larry was a people person and would talk to anyone about any subject. He will be missed deeply by his family and his many friends.
A special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Manatee Memorial Hospital for their loving care and support.
A celebration of his life will be held in his home town of North Adams, MA in late spring. An announcement will be made with more details once the arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers, help us carry on Larry's legacy by giving to s. Please feel free to navigate directly to https://support.wounded warriorproject.org.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020