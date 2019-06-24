|
|
Lawrence (Larry) L. Myers, Jr. (77), born August 28, 1941, died after a short illness on February 18th, 2019 in Houston, TX. Larry was the son of Lawrence and Florence Myers. Larry was a native of Pittsfield, MA. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Houston.
He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1960. He worked for General Electric before enlisting into the National Guards. After serving his country he took a job with the Friendly Ice Cream Company managing a store in Rome, NY. His next management position was with the Friendly on Elm Street.
Larry moved to Highland, CA where he worked for Dixico who was bought out by Richmond Technology. He was transferred to Houston, TX due to a buy-out of his company by ITW. Larry was a purchasing agent for the company, retiring in 2012.
Larry was an amazing poet and artist. He won many awards for his paintings. He was also a loving son and brother. Larry had macular degeneration and in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the American Association for the Blind.
Survivors are, sister, Patricia Most and husband Hank Most of Pittsfield, sister, Gerry Zopf of Sun City West, AZ, sister, Michelle Myers of Houston, TX., brother, Thomas Myers and wife Laura of Peru, MA, brother William Myers and wife Dianne of Pittsfield.
Larry also had a brother, Maurice Myers who is deceased.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral mass will be at St. Agnes Catholic church in Dalton, MA. Monday, July 1st at 10:00am. The family will be greeting those attending at the church at 9:30AM. Immediately following the mass there will be a procession to St. Patrick's Cemetery in Hinsdale, MA. A reception will be held at the VFW in Dalton following the burial. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 24, 2019