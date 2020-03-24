|
Lawrence Lindsay Trottier, 88, of Pittsfield, MA, died March 17, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Hancock, MA. He was the son of Henry and Nora Kearney Trottier. He attended Hancock School and graduated in 1950 from Pittsfield High School. He served as a radio operator from 1952 to 1956 in the United States Navy, during the Korean War.
After his discharge from the service, Lawrence worked as a carpenter for Tyler Ward Co. and built Arbor Homes. He retired from the General Electric Company in Pittsfield in 1990 and married Audrey Rood in November of 1990. Lawrence enjoyed spending time at the Pittsfield VFW and the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center.
Mr. Trottier leaves behind his wife, Audrey Trottier of Pittsfield; two daughters, Carol Trottier of Newport, ME and Kathy Polovick of Gilford, NH; two sons, Terrance Trottier of Sandwich, MA and Thomas Trottier of Scotia, NY; two sisters, Elenore Olsen and Suzanne Ness, both of Homestead, FL; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Patrick Trottier.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Ralph J. Froio Senior Center in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020