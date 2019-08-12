|
|
Lawrence "Laurie" R. Scoco, 90, died peacefully in his Pittsfield home on August 8, surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was known by family and friends as a man defined by his strength of character and generosity of heart.
Born in Pittsfield on April 4, 1929, to the late Mary Frogola Scoco Rotondo and Frank Scoco, Laurie grew up in "Chapman Corners", also known as "Shacktown", and was a life-long resident of Pittsfield. As a youth, he was employed as a horse groomer for the former Pittsfield Riding and Polo Club, eventually travelling across the country with the polo horses under the direction of owner Zenas Crane Colt. Eventually, Laurie would go on to play polo locally. His experiences with the horses and polo were among Laurie's fondest life memories.
A 1948 graduate of Pittsfield High School, he served as a staff sergeant and MP in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and received his Honorable Discharge in 1953.
Laurie married his wife of 65 years, the former Nancy C. Federico, on Oct. 23, 1954, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Pittsfield. They remained communicants of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church until it's closing, at which time they joined the parish of Sacred Heart Church.
Laurie was employed by the Crane family of Dalton before going to work as a lineman for the former New England Telephone Company, which during his tenure became AT&T and then Verizon. At the age of 58, he retired from Verizon, but went on to work at the former GE Plastics for another 17 years.
Upon his retirement from GE Plastics, Laurie learned to play the organ and became an avid golfer. He and Nancy spent winters in Florida, enjoying visits from their children and grandchildren. Laurie reveled in his time with family, whether doing handyman work at his childrens' homes or teaching one of his grandchildren to ride a bike. He was a consummate animal lover and advocate, an attribute passed down to generations. In addition to his love of family and animals, Laurie had an undying appreciation for a good martini, also passed down to generations. A quiet man whose physical presence will be sorely missed, but a soul that will continue to speak volumes in the hearts of all those who were blessed and privileged to have him be present in their lives.
In addition to his wife, Laurie is survived by his three children, LoriAnn Donnelly and husband William of Bethlehem, Conn., Mark L. Scoco and wife Maryjane of West Stockbridge and Mary-Catherine Kern and husband Eric of Pittsfield; six grandchildren, Katharine Donnelly and husband Justin Kennington of Canada, Marc Donnelly of Kansas, Joshua Baker and wife Christina of Virginia, Laura Scoco and husband Padraic Eldridge of Pittsfield, Sara Scoco of Florida and Caitlin Shugrue of Peabody; four great-grandchildren, Audrey and Nathan Kennington and Jacob and Wyatt Baker; a dear sister-in-law, Edna Alfano of Pittsfield; a sister-in-law Santa Pasquarelli of Florida; a sister, Marion Paon of Virginia; a brother, Ralph Camuso of Rhode Island and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by another brother, Joseph Scoco.
The family of Lawrence Scoco would like to thank Dr. Gabriel Naventi, Hospice nurse Tracy, Hospice aides Jill, Linda, Jamie and Brianna and caregivers Flo, Linda and Chantelle for their care, compassion and support.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Scoco will be held, WEDNESDAY, August 14, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield. Funeral services for Mr. Scoco will be held, THURSDAY, August 15, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019