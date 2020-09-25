Lawrence Moise St. Cyr, 92, of Ocala, Florida formerly of North Adams passed away peacefully September 23 after a long illness.
A 1945 graduate of Drury High School, he served in the Army stationed in Japan following WWII. He worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Adams Cooperative Savings Bank before moving to Lady Lake, FL. As a resident of the Villages, he enjoyed playing softball and golf.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, the former Lorraine Rancourt; son Larry (Nancy) of Virginia; daughters Mari Lynne Larsen (Rick) of New Hampshire and Linda Bretzer of Delaware; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; brother Albert St. Cyr of North Adams and sister Annette Knickerbocker of Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Moise and Yvonne (Delisle) St. Cyr, siblings Ernest, Norman, Celia Barcomb, and Lucille McLear and granddaughter Christina Remillard.
A memorial service will be held in North Adams at a later date. Donations can be made to the North Adams Public Library or Alzheimer's Association
.