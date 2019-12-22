Home

FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Leamon J. Rider Jr.


1945 - 2019
Leamon J. Rider Jr. Obituary
Leamon J. Rider, Jr., 74, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home at Heaton Court in Stockbridge, MA.

A native and lifelong resident of the area Leamon was born May 29, 1945 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Leamon and Grais King Rider. He was educated in local schools.

He was a member of the Polish Falcons of America in Pittsfield, MA where he worked as a bartender for many years.

Leamon enjoyed playing shuffleboard and scratching lottery tickets but most of all he cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by his sister Elizabeth "Betty" Rider of Stockbridge, MA.

SERVICE - Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 28th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.

Donations in his memory may be made to Polish Falcons of American through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019
