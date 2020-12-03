Lee M. Guarda, 81, of Ludlow, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA on August 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Massimiliano and Lena (Angello) Guarda.
Lee grew up in Pittsfield, was a 1957 graduate of Pittsfield High, held a BA in psychology from Utica (NY) College and was a retiree of Dow Jones in Chicopee. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth's Parish in Ludlow where he faithfully served the Lord as a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister.
He loved hunting and his many hunting dogs and was a champion skeet shooter.
Lee is survived by his daughter Stephanie Guarda of Wilbraham and his sister Victoria Premerlani and her husband Richard of Pittsfield and his nephew; Rich Premerlani (Lisa) and nieces: Kristen Wozny (John) and Lauren Premerlani.
Lee's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth's Parish, Ludlow. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Donations in Lee's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Mass, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org
. Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information go to www.kapinosmazurfh.com
.