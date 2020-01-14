|
|
Angelina "Lee" Marino, 89, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Lee was born on May 10, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of Alfred and Angelina Baldassano. A graduate of Lincoln High School, she spoke fondly of working at Barricini Chocolates and the phone company as a young woman. She married Dominick Marino in 1950. Before moving to West Stockbridge from Brooklyn 1982, Lee was active in St. Terese of Lisieux parish and the local schools, and she was known for the childcare she provided in her home. Once in the Berkshires, she enjoyed working at various Berkshire County icons - Country Curtains, the Norman Rockwell Museum, and Berkshire Bank. Lee was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Lee is survived by her daughter Laura Mars and husband Alfredo Proietti of Great Barrington, son Barry Marino and wife Marie of Staten Island, NY, son Alfred Marino and wife Kim of West Stockbridge, grandchildren Emily and Michael, Anna and Anthony, and great grandchildren Tessa and Luca.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dominick, in 1998, and sisters May, Emma and Susan.
SERVICES: Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington, conducted by Rev. William Murphy. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15th from 4-7 p.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marian Fathers, Stockbridge, MA, in care of FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020