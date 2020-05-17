Lee S. Diefendorf
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee S. Diefendorf, 86, passed away on April 30, 2020, at home in Ormond Beach, FL surrounded by his loving family.

Lee was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 31, 1933, he attended public schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1951. Lee entered the Navy upon graduation serving during the Korean War. He was employed by General Electric in Pittsfield and transferred to the Daytona Beach Florida office in 1979.

Lee was an avid fisherman and loved to fish the lakes in the Berkshires, as well as the surf in Daytona Beach.

Lee is survived by the mother of his children, Monica (Pytko) Diefendorf, three daughters; Mary Morris, Linda Lee Letourneau, and Anne Wimmer, six sons; Mark Diefendorf, Jeffrey Diefendorf, Paul Diefendorf, Shawn Diefendorf, Christopher Diefendorf and Andre Diefendorf, 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Bohan) Diefendorf and his sister Rae (Diefendorf) Pass.

Funeral services for Lee S. Diefendorf will be scheduled in the future by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved