Lee S. Diefendorf, 86, passed away on April 30, 2020, at home in Ormond Beach, FL surrounded by his loving family.



Lee was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 31, 1933, he attended public schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1951. Lee entered the Navy upon graduation serving during the Korean War. He was employed by General Electric in Pittsfield and transferred to the Daytona Beach Florida office in 1979.



Lee was an avid fisherman and loved to fish the lakes in the Berkshires, as well as the surf in Daytona Beach.



Lee is survived by the mother of his children, Monica (Pytko) Diefendorf, three daughters; Mary Morris, Linda Lee Letourneau, and Anne Wimmer, six sons; Mark Diefendorf, Jeffrey Diefendorf, Paul Diefendorf, Shawn Diefendorf, Christopher Diefendorf and Andre Diefendorf, 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



Lee is preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Bohan) Diefendorf and his sister Rae (Diefendorf) Pass.



Funeral services for Lee S. Diefendorf will be scheduled in the future by the family.



