FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Lelia Wilson
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
9 Rosseter Street
Great Barrington, IL
Lelia M. Wilson Obituary
Lelia M. (Tiny) Wilson, 70, of Main Street, Gt. Barrington departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a short illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Great Barrington, Lelia was born on September 29, 1949 the daughter of Otis and Mattie Pope Wilson. She attended public schools in Gt. Barrington and graduated from Monument Mountain Regional High School, class of 1968, and completed one year at Amherst College.

Lelia worked at the American Institute of Economic Research (AIER) as a mail clerk for 20 years. She loved crossword puzzles, all music and dancing.

Lelia leaves to mourn her five sisters; Lois Jones of Brooklyn, NY., Hazel Scott of Pittsfield, MA., Eleanor Haywood and Mattie Wilson both of Springfield, MA., and Evelyn West of Gt. Barrington, MA. and also, her three brothers; Otis Wilson of Phoenix, AZ., and Eugene and Peter Wilson both of Gt. Barrington, MA. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

SERVICE: A service celebrating her life will be held on Dec 21st 11:00 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Great Barrington, MA. followed by the burial at Elmwood Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Lelia M. Wilson Memorial Fund through the FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main Street, Gt. Barrington, MA. 01230. To send remembrances to her family, please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019
