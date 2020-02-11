|
|
Lena M Crea passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, at the Landing at Laurel Lake, Lee, MA where she had resided since 2013. Prior to moving to Lee, she lived on Holmes Road, Pittsfield for 61 years. Lena was born in Pittsfield on December 17, 1924, the daughter of Maria (Ducelli) and Antonio Sperlungo. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, Class of 1943. She was also a graduate of the former St Luke's School of Nursing, graduating in 1947. During her time at St Luke's she was also a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp.
Lena married Samuel Crea on July 31, 1948 at the former Mt. Carmel Church in Pittsfield. Her husband of 48 years passed away in June of 1997, just a month short of their 49th wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Crea was a Registered Nurse and worked at the former St Luke's Hospital, first as a surgical nurse, and then in Labor and Delivery for many years. In addition to the hundreds of births she witnessed, she was able to be there for the births of all of her nieces and nephews, which gave her a special bond with each of them that she spoke of often. After the closing of St Luke's Hospital, she transferred to BMC where she finished her career in Med/Surg, retiring in 1987.
Lena was a lifelong communicant of Mount Carmel Parish until its' closing and then joined Sacred Heart Parish. Besides her passion for nursing, Lena enjoyed sewing, painting and cooking for her family and extended family. Her family and friends will always remember the many special dishes and baked treats that she would make. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Italy where Mr. Crea was born, visiting the many relatives there. They also enjoyed many winters spent in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Her survivors include her son, Francis A Crea and his wife Kim Crea of Georgetown, TX and a granddaughter, Stephanie L Spooner of Jamaica Plain, MA. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Frances (Crea) Calautti of Paramus, NJ and Mrs. Brenda J Crea of Pittsfield. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Crea was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth T Contenta and a brother, Vito C. Sperlungo.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Lena Crea will be celebrated Thursday February 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020