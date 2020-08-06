Lenora Campoli, 76, beloved wife and cherished mother passed away on July 31, 2020. Daughter of the late Vasco and Helen (Barrett) Zanconato of West Stockbridge. Wife of Peter Campoli of Bedford, MA. Mother of Nathan Campoli and his wife Ayana of San Jose, CA, Jason Campoli and his wife Jennifer of Boston, MA and Heather Anderson and her husband Michael of Littleton, MA. Grandmother of Anastacia, Cameron, Liam, Yvonne, Elianna, DeAngelo, Michael and Peter. Sister of Helen Nolan, Linda Ewing and Anita Norton. Aunt to many loved nieces and nephews.
Lenora was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 15, 1944. She grew up in West Stockbridge, MA and graduated from Williams High School. She was a proud cheerleader and an avid writer, reflecting on her life through poetry and fictional stories. After graduating, she went to work as a secretary in Great Barrington and then at GE in Pittsfield where she met the love of her life, Peter.
Peter and Lenora were married on June 5th, 1971 at St. Patrick's Church in West Stockbridge. They moved to Bedford, MA where they became members of St. Michael's Parish, they raised their family, and remained devoted to each other through their marriage of 49 years.
While Lenora's children were in school, she found her passion in volunteer work for the Bedford Public Schools. She volunteered in the libraries, in classrooms and spent numerous years showing her appreciation to teachers through the annual Teacher's Luncheon. She took an active role in the Parent Advisory Council, educating students and families about disabilities and acceptance of all. She deeply believed in inclusiveness of all students and raised awareness through fundraising for workshops, running booths at Bedford Day, and leading by example.
Lenora always had a caring heart and was deeply interested in learning about each person she came in contact with. She kept everyone in her prayers and loved to learn about other peoples' interests. She loved baking, writing poems, playing piano, making gifts, and giving to others. She especially loved Osteofitness classes at the Bedford Council of Aging. The community cherished her.
Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her husband, kids and grandchildren. She spent countless hours at soccer games, dance practices, piano lessons and helping out with homework. Every holiday felt magical because of the way she decorated and celebrated life. She was absolutely committed to her family, parents, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Lenora will be missed dearly by everyone who got to know her. She inspired others with her sincerity, positivity, kindness and loving heart.
SERVICES - The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7th from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA followed by a private Mass. At 12:00 p.m. Lenora's family and friends are welcome to attend the burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in West Stockbridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of Lenora's favorite activities: Osteofitness classes at the Bedford Council on Aging c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to her family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com