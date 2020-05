Leo A. Mastroianni Jr. of North Adams, MA died Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.He was born in Adams, MA a son of Leo Anthony and Alvina Rita (Lanoue) Mastroianni. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School. Leo was a veteran of the US Army.Leo was the proprietor of Mastroianni Roofing and Siding for many years. He also worked at Wal-Mart. Leo was a member of the Pittsfield Masons and was a Shriner.Survivors include his wife, Mira Lynne (White) Mastroianni whom he married on December 22, 1984 and three sons- Philip Mastroianni of Escondido, CA; Scott Mastroianni of Oregon and Eric Mastroianni of Chicopee, MA. He also leaves three brothers including William (Joyce) Mastroianni of Belchertown, MA; Kenneth (Ann) Mastroianni of Cheshire, MA; and James (Linda) Mastroianni of Clifton Park, NY; his brother in law- Marc (Diane) White and their daughter, Lea of Worcester, MA; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sons- Michael Mastroianni and Mark Mastroianni.FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for Leo Mastroianni will be in Southview Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com