Leo Anthony Mastroianni
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo A. Mastroianni Jr. of North Adams, MA died Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Adams, MA a son of Leo Anthony and Alvina Rita (Lanoue) Mastroianni. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School. Leo was a veteran of the US Army.

Leo was the proprietor of Mastroianni Roofing and Siding for many years. He also worked at Wal-Mart. Leo was a member of the Pittsfield Masons and was a Shriner.

Survivors include his wife, Mira Lynne (White) Mastroianni whom he married on December 22, 1984 and three sons- Philip Mastroianni of Escondido, CA; Scott Mastroianni of Oregon and Eric Mastroianni of Chicopee, MA. He also leaves three brothers including William (Joyce) Mastroianni of Belchertown, MA; Kenneth (Ann) Mastroianni of Cheshire, MA; and James (Linda) Mastroianni of Clifton Park, NY; his brother in law- Marc (Diane) White and their daughter, Lea of Worcester, MA; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sons- Michael Mastroianni and Mark Mastroianni.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for Leo Mastroianni will be in Southview Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved