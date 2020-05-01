Leo A. Mastroianni Jr. of North Adams, MA died Wednesday April 29, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Adams, MA a son of Leo Anthony and Alvina Rita (Lanoue) Mastroianni. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School. Leo was a veteran of the US Army.
Leo was the proprietor of Mastroianni Roofing and Siding for many years. He also worked at Wal-Mart. Leo was a member of the Pittsfield Masons and was a Shriner.
Survivors include his wife, Mira Lynne (White) Mastroianni whom he married on December 22, 1984 and three sons- Philip Mastroianni of Escondido, CA; Scott Mastroianni of Oregon and Eric Mastroianni of Chicopee, MA. He also leaves three brothers including William (Joyce) Mastroianni of Belchertown, MA; Kenneth (Ann) Mastroianni of Cheshire, MA; and James (Linda) Mastroianni of Clifton Park, NY; his brother in law- Marc (Diane) White and their daughter, Lea of Worcester, MA; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sons- Michael Mastroianni and Mark Mastroianni.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for Leo Mastroianni will be in Southview Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
He was born in Adams, MA a son of Leo Anthony and Alvina Rita (Lanoue) Mastroianni. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School. Leo was a veteran of the US Army.
Leo was the proprietor of Mastroianni Roofing and Siding for many years. He also worked at Wal-Mart. Leo was a member of the Pittsfield Masons and was a Shriner.
Survivors include his wife, Mira Lynne (White) Mastroianni whom he married on December 22, 1984 and three sons- Philip Mastroianni of Escondido, CA; Scott Mastroianni of Oregon and Eric Mastroianni of Chicopee, MA. He also leaves three brothers including William (Joyce) Mastroianni of Belchertown, MA; Kenneth (Ann) Mastroianni of Cheshire, MA; and James (Linda) Mastroianni of Clifton Park, NY; his brother in law- Marc (Diane) White and their daughter, Lea of Worcester, MA; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two sons- Michael Mastroianni and Mark Mastroianni.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services and burial for Leo Mastroianni will be in Southview Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 1, 2020.