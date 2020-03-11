|
Leo Joseph Fiorini, 89, of Pittsfield, passed away on March 6th. Son of Leo and Rose Ranauro Fiorini; he was born in Boston's Historic North End on February 17, 1931. Leo grew up in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1949.
Leo was inducted into the Army in 1952, where he served during the Korean War until 1954 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.
Leo worked at General Electric until his retirement in 1991 with 41 years of service in the engineering and training facilities.
On April 18, 1959 Leo married Barbara Jean Kasson of West Stockbridge, MA.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Parish, Leo was President of Confirmity of Christian Docturn (CCD) and taught Sunday School at Saint Francis.
Leo was very supportive of his son David's athletic endeavors. After retirement Leo worked many years beside his son John at Performance Automotive, where he wore many hats.
A great athlete himself, Leo competed in over 30 Josh Billings triathlons, many 4th of July races as well as hundreds of other running and multi-sport events.
Leo was a member of the Pittsfield Town Players for many years bringing his smile and enthusiasm to all the productions he performed in.
Leo worked with the Red Cross in the aquatic program teaching swimming and lifesaving to students from Berkshire county and around the world. Leo fostered friendships with the students he taught, that lasted throughout his life.
He also served with the National Ski Patrol for over 40 years at Bousquet and Jiminy Peak ski areas
Leo was a hero in many ways. In 1971 at a Boy Scout Jamboree in Brattlebrook Park, Leo risked his life climbing a high-tension line tower to save a boy who had been electrocuted, bringing him to safety.
Leo is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Kasson. His son David Michael, his wife Krista Swanson and granddaughter Anna Louise Fiorini. His son John Anthony and his wife Lynda Disque. Siblings Rosemarie Evans, Joanne Barker, Michael Fiorini and his wife Leslie; sister-in-laws Doris Clark, wife of Anthony and Alice Arenburg, wife of John. Numerous nieces and nephews who Leo loved dearly. Leo was predeceased by siblings Theresa Albano Ludwig, Anthony Fiorini, John Fiorini and Rita Tart.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Fiorini will be held, SATURDAY, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, March 13, 2020 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Leo J. Fiorini to the Town Players of Pittsfield, PO Box 765, Pittsfield MA 01202 or the .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020