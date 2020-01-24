|
Leo L. "Chick" Colagiacomo, 88, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 8, 1931, the son of Ralph and Rosina (Quadrozzi) Colagiacomo. He was a 1949 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Chick was employed by DJ Wooliver before entering the Pittsfield Fire Department in 1966, where he retired in 1992. He enjoyed visiting with his friends at OTB and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Flora Ferrari Colagiacomo, whom he married November 18, 1950.
Survivors also include his three daughters: Rose Hannigan (Timothy), Linda Colagiacomo (John Galvagni) and Donna Williams (Michael), all from Pittsfield, and a son Ralph Colagiacomo of Dewey, AZ, five grandchildren: Tara, Timothy, Janine, Vicki and Gina, and seven great-grandchildren: Cara, Elizabeth, Skye, Reis, Cooper, Molly, and JD. He was predeceased by two sisters: Inez Pastore and Victoria Wilkinson.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare or the .
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 24, 2020