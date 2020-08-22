1/1
Leon R. Daub
1938 - 2020
Leon Robert Daub, 82 of North Adams, MA died Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center-North Adams.

He was born in North Adams, MA on April 11, 1938, a son of George Albert and Alice (Foster) Daub. He attended Clarksburg schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1956.

Leon was employed by New England Telephone Co, NYNex and Bell Atlantic for a combined 33 years until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed camping with family and friends.

His wife was Sandra Jean (Champney) Daub who died on December 27, 2011. They were married on July 3, 1965. Survivors include two daughters- Audrey R. Morin and her husband, Stephen of Florida, MA and Melissa D. Puccio of Lafayette, CO. He also leaves three grandchildren including McKenna Puccio, Camryn Puccio and Garrett Morin; one brother- Roger Daub of North Adams and nieces and nephews. His son, Scott A. Daub died July 31, 2016 and his brother George F. Daub is deceased.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Leon Daub will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Southview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel - North Adams
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
