Leona Beatrice Randall

Leona Beatrice Randall Obituary
Leona Beatrice (Perras) Randall, 72 of The Woodlands, TX, and formerly of North Adams, MA died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 14, 1946 a daughter of Albert and Rose Anna (LaBonte) Perras. She attended North Adams schools.

Leona was last employed by Wal-Mart in North Adams. She was a member of a Bible Study Group. Leona was a member of a sewing club and she enjoyed cooking and crocheting, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her two daughters Marcia Graves and her fiance, Walter Worley of Cheshire, MA; and Lanie Lescarbeau and her husband, Tom of Magnolia, TX; one son- Roger Sumner and his wife, Lucie of Magnolia, TX. She also leaves eight grandchildren Mackenzie, Mitchell, Heidi, Tyler, Zachary, Madison, Brodie, and Jaelyn; and two step-grandchildren Anna and Remy; her sister Barbara Patterson of Maine; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Michael Sumner who died in 1997; as well as four brothers and three sisters.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Leona Randall will be Saturday August 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will be private. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday from 11-1 PM. Memorial donations may be made to POP Cares in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 29, 2019
