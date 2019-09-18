|
|
Leonard John Gottardi, 88 of Readsboro, VT died Sunday September 15, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Readsboro, VT on July 26, 1931 a son of Joseph and Izola (Berard) Gottardi. He attended Readsboro schools. Leonard was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Navy.
He was last employed as a courier for Williamstown Medical Associates. He was first employed at the former Deerfield Specialty Papers and then worked in trucking for Eilers Brothers and Barlow Trucking.
Leonard was a communicant of St. Joachim's Church. He was a member of the VFW Post #996 in North Adams and the Readsboro American Legion. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball and golf. Leonard was devoted to his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Beverly (Scott) Gottardi whom he married on March 21, 1953; one daughter- Shari Lynn Cristofolini and her significant other- James Field of Readsboro and one son- Curtis Scott Gottardi and his wife, Dorothy of Ocala, FL. He also leaves four grandchildren- Lynsey Cristofolini of Stamford, VT; Jamie Gottardi-Theard and her husband Brett of Alexandria, VA; Shaun Gottardi and his wife, Hannah of Sasebo, Japan and Ashley Gilvey and her husband, Brandon of North Adams; one great granddaughter- Hadleigh and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister and two brothers- Natalie Worden, Arnold Gottardi and Robert Gottardi Sr.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Leonard Gottardi will be private. Burial will be in Village Cemetery in Readsboro, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joachim's Church in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019