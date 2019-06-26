|
Leony H. Weijers Copeland Hooks, 89, passed away on June 20th, 2019. Leony was born on February 9, 1930 in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and when she passed was enjoying the gardens at Sweetwood Retirement Community where she lived. She was one of six children of Joseph and Maria Weijers of the Netherlands.
Leony came to Williamstown in 1956. She was a registered nurse in Holland and found private nursing opportunities here in Williamstown, where she married and raised her children. She went on to become a beloved member of the community, nursing, planting flowers in public spaces, collecting and selling antiques from the Netherlands, bringing meals to the needy, and always being there for her friends.
Being raised in the Netherlands she and her family were deeply involved in the Dutch Resistance during World War II. This difficult experience contributed to her unending sense of social responsibility and selflessness.
Leony was married to Manton Copeland Jr from 1957 to 1981, and to Kelly Hooks from 1983 until his death in 2010. Leony is survived by her four children, Jennifer Handler of Pebble Beach, Ca., Manton Copeland III of Lyme N.H., Hans Copeland of Hanover, N.H., and Melissa Copeland of El Dorado Hills, Ca. She was grandmother to thirteen and great grandmother to six. Leony is also survived by her brother Jos Weyers of the Netherlands and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends in Holland. She loved to travel, visit with friends and family here and abroad. Her visits will be sorely missed by all.
A celebration of Leony's life will be held at Sweetwood on Sunday, June 30, at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, her family knows that all she would want is for her family, friends and all to find joy and peace in their lives.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 26, 2019