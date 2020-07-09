Lesley Bradley Larsen Albert, 78 of West Stockbridge died on July 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Pittsfield on June 26th and was the quintessential middle child. She graduated from Pomeroy Elementary, Windsor Mountain School and Bishop Memorial School of Nursing at Pittsfield General Hospital now Berkshire Medical Center.
She married the love of her life, Earl W. Albert in December of 1966 and they bought Loeb's Foodtown of Lenox in 1968. Together, they delighted all who had the pleasure to shop there with wonderful food, great customer service and always with a smile. She was the person who would greet each and every person that came to the store each morning often by name, sharing a bit of trivia and the Sox score from the night before. Together Earl and Lesley built their business recently retiring after 51 years in 2019. They set an example by showing the value of hard work, treating people with compassion, and always caring for their customers as if they were family. Lesley also worked part time as the school nurse for Berkshire Country Day School in Lenox for several years.
Lesley loved her family above all - showing us how important we were to her each day. She led by example always showing understanding and affection. Her nursing expertise made her the first contact for those unsure of what to do with any kind of symptom. Always providing calm guidance even though we were often in panic mode. She with Earl welcomed so many with the biggest 4th of July gatherings, amazing Christmas parties, Thanksgiving feasts and they even could make an everyday lunch feel special. She especially loved Christmas and the 4th of July, celebrated both with grandeur. How many of us decorate a Christmas and a 4th of July tree? She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, with the trips to Ogunquit, Maine and Walt Disney World especially with the Merlino family being among her favorites. She would start each day with the hottest black coffee she could make, she loved all sports but adored the Boston Red Sox. She rarely missed a game. She cherished her son and her grandsons and loved them beyond measure. Along with her husband, they were her pride and joy each and every day. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Lesley is survived by her loving husband Earl, son Michael and his wife Shawn Lewis Albert, three grandsons Andrew, Brendan and Evan Albert , Xena Wallin Kammers and her husband Joseph of Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Beth Wallin Parsons and her husband Carl of Falls Village, Ct., Great nieces Sarah Virginia Kammers of Middletown, NJ and Rebecca Elisabeth Kammers of Atlantic Highlands, Nj, as well as many wonderful, lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Wilbert "Bud" A. and Virginia Lyman Larsen, a brother; Lane E. Larsen, sister; Marian H. Larsen Wallin and her brother-in-law, James Lee Wallin.
Due to the current pandemic, services for Lesley will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lesley's memory may be made to either The Jimmy Fund or Hospice Care in the Berkshires, both in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
