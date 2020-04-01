|
|
Leslie Ann Engle passed away at her home at Laurel House in Lee on Sunday evening, March 29th, surrounded by family and the caring Laurel House staff. She was being attended to by Hospice Care in the Berkshires.
Born in Northfield, VT on May 13, 1958, she was the daughter of William I Engle (Linda) of Pittsfield and Claire Griffin Estabrook of Naples, FL.
She graduated from PHS in 1979. Leslie achieved her full potential in life. She worked at the Sheltered Workshop on East St., as well as in the Hospitality industry at the Crowne Plaza and Jiminy Peak, Air-Tight Holders, Inc. and several other local companies, retiring from Zip 'N Sort Mail Services in 2014.
For the last few years she attended the Day Program at the Center for Development in Lee.
Leslie loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She had many friends and was an active member of the BCARC community. She was a Special Olympian, participating in skiing, horseback riding and various field events.
Leslie loved music and dancing and was very social; always smiling and laughing and happy wherever she was.
Leslie lived at home with her parents until she graduated from high school and moved into Exeter House, a BCARC group home. She then lived independently for years in a BCARC supervised apartment and later in the Thomas F. Flynn Community Apartments. She moved to Laurel House in Lee when she was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.
Besides her mother, father and stepmother, she is survived by three sisters, Denise Granger (David) of Pittsfield, Jennifer Bocker (John) of Denver, CO, Sarah Engle of Lanesborough and her brother, Brandon Engle (Annie) of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by her sister Stephanie Ross of Florida. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Leslie's Life will be held at a time and place to be announced. Burial will take place in the family lot in the Pittsfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, which has be entrusted with her care. To share remembrances, please visit Devanny-Condron.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020