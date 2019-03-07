|
PITTSFIELD- Leslie F. Lefebvre, 73, of Cheshire Road, passed away February 27, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility following a long illness.
She was born in 1945 in Pittsfield, MA, the daughter of Thomas L. and Rita F. Stone Lawson; she was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Leslie was the Kennel Manager at Animal Inn for 21 years.
She loved animals and was a member of Dalton American Legion Riders.
Leslie is survived by her husband Michael P. Lefebvre, who she married May 7, 1994, her children Robin Norton of Buckeye, AZ, Christine Schleicher of Ravena, NY, son William White and his wife Laura of Southwick, MA, brother Gary VanKorb of Florida, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Leslie F. Lefebvre will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 PM at BARTLETT WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME in Dalton. There will be a time of visitation starting at 12PM before the service. Donations in her memory may be made to Dalton ALR - Post 155 in care of the funeral home, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019