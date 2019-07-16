|
|
Lester L. Meyers, 88 of Great Barrington passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Lester was born in New York City on August 13, 1930 son of David and Betty Meyers. After graduating High School Lester went on to his Associates Degree from Queensboro Community College. Lester worked as process server he also was a stock broker. He enjoyed the stock market, was a former member of Hevreh of Southern Berkshire and was active at Pine Hill at Kimball Farms. Lester's wife Evelyn (Friedlander) Meyers predeceased him on May 6, 2019. Lester is survived by his son Joel and his wife Gail, his daughter Rickie and her husband Jerry, his son Alan and his wife Jodi, his six grandchildren, Alexis, Jesse, Seth, Lisa, Jill and Jamie and his seven great grandchildren, Sidney, Danny, Sandi, Harrison, Amber, Alexia and Joey. In addition to his wife Evelyn, Lester was predeceased by his brother Harry Meyers.
Funeral Service for Lester L. Meyers will be held on Tuesday July 16 at 1:00 PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 with Rabbi Jodie Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery in Great Barrington. Immediately after the service the family will be sitting Shiva at Joel and Gail's house, 2015 North Main Rd. Otis MA 01253 from 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Lester's memory may be made to Heverh of Southern Berkshire in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 16, 2019