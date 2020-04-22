|
|
Lewis Nathaniel Gerber, 84 of the Berkshires, MA passed away peacefully Sunday April 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. He was born in Boston, MA on November 29, 1935, son of Irving and Frieda (Nedal) Gerber. He attended Boston-area elementary and middle schools and received his Master Degree from New York University. Lewis was employed as a middle school teacher in the New York City public school system. He enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, history and most of all his dogs. Survivors include his wife, Maryanne (Mulia) Gerber whom he married on August 31, 1996 and his one biological son- Matthew Gerber of New York, NY; two stepchildren- Melissa Torres of Brooklyn, NY and Jason Torres of San Diego, CA. He also leaves four grandchildren including Brianna, Alcides, Sadie, and Luke; one great granddaughter- Kathleen; one sister- Marsha Bergen of New York, NY; one brother- Herbert Gerber of Newton, MA and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers- Leonard and Myron Gerber.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Lewis Gerber will be private. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020