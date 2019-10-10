Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-Central Chapel
74 Marshall Street
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
North Adams, MA
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
North Adams, MA
View Map
Lila (Coury) White


1931 - 2019
Lila (Coury) White Obituary
Lila (Coury) White, 88 of North Adams, MA died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Williamstown Commons. She was born on January 24, 1931 in Wadi Qannoubine, Lebanon a daughter to late Albert and Josephine (Thomas) Coury. She attended schools in North Adams, MA graduating Drury High School with the Class of 1949. She then attended Bliss Business College graduating in 1951. She was employed at various businesses in North Adams as a clerical worker. After having her children she concentrated on their care as a loving mother. Survivors include her husband, Ray White who she married on August 27, 1967. She leaves her two daughters, Josephine Coleman and her husband, Bruce and Rachel Anderson and her husband, Peter as well as a son, Louis Khoury and her grandchildren Nicole Sacco, Monique Enos, Cara Reilly, Sara (Reilly) Ackerman, Jasmine Anderson and Geoffrey (Carlee) Anderson. She also leaves her two brothers, Albert Coury and his wife, Barb and Joseph Coury and his wife, Mary, son in law Art Reilly and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. White was predeceased by her infant son and her daughter, Karen Khoury - Reilly as well as two brothers, John "Fred" Coury and Karey Coury. Lila's family would like to thank the staff at Williamstown Commons for their wonderful care, support and respect they offered to Lila and her family.

FUBERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Lila (Coury) White will take place on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams followed by a burial in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM. Donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires through the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 10, 2019
