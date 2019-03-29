|
Lilla Gilbrech Weinberger, 78, co-owner of Readers' Books in Sonoma, California, died suddenly after a fall on March 24, 2019.
Born in Pasadena, California, October 8, 1941 to George and Lilla Dorothy (Hiller) Gilbrech, Weinberger studied at Occidental College, UC Berkeley and Cal Arts. She married Andy Weinberger in 1974 and the couple have two children.
The family spent 1982 in Japan and in 1983 established Amadeus House bed and breakfast in Lenox, MA. Lilla also worked at Women's Service Center. The family moved to Sonoma, CA in 1991 and founded Readers' Books. Lilla served on the board of the American Booksellers Association from 1997-2003. She worked for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, as Northern California regional head of Organizing for Action (OFA) in 2008 and OFA's Maryland Field Director in 2012. In 2014, she worked on the Ed Markey for Senate campaign, and was executive director of the National Foster Youth Institute in Los Angeles. At the time of her death she was working full time (plus) on the capital campaign for the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma.
She leaves her husband, Andy Weinberger, her son Gideon and his wife Colleen, grandchildren Joe and Emma of Chicago; her son Tobias and his wife Janne, grandson Elijah of Sonoma. She also leaves her brother Skip; sister and brother-in-law, Sandi and Steve Auer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Lynn Weinberger and four nieces and nephews she adored. Lilla is predeceased by her parents and Margaret, her father's second wife, who Lilla loved dearly.
A local memorial service will be held Sunday, March 31, 4:30 - 6 at The Bookstore, Lenox, MA.
Memorial gifts may be made to Sonoma Overnight Support, the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation, or the National Democratic Redistricting PAC, the family adds "if you can't give money, vote."
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 29, 2019