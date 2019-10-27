|
Lillian Charland, 81, died October 20, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a short illness. She was born on January 23, 1938, the daughter of Lorenzo Charland and Beatrice Lussier Charland. She is survived by her brothers, Armand, Philip, Louis and his wife Caroline, David Bresee-Charland brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Theresa Marby and Jeanne Charland and her brother Leo Charland.
Funeral services will be held THURSDAY, October 31, 2019 at 9:00am at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. There will be no calling hours. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019