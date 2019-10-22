|
Mrs.
Lillian L. March passed away at home Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by her family in Daytona Beach, FL., where she lived since 1989.
Born on October 14, 1926 in Pittsfield, MA. to Arthur and Susan Sibre Mickle, "Lil" graduated from St. Joseph High in 1944. She worked at General Electric until marrying Norman "Dick" March on September 20, 1947. She then worked as a secretary alongside her husband, at Dick March Plumbing and Heating, and later at their real estate operations.
Lil enjoyed a wide variety of activities including riding motorcycles with her family, having rotten apple fights with her children, and was affectionately known as "The Yahtzee Queen". Lil bowled at Ken's Bowl in both the Warriors mixed and Wednesday Night Women Leagues. Her greatest joy was being with her family and her pets.
Lil was preceded in death by her husband, Dick March, on January 12, 2018.
She is survived by her 2 sisters, Helen Kubica and Betty McConnell, both of Pittsfield, MA. She leaves behind her children, Kathleen Fuller and husband Roy of Dunnellon, Fl., Patricia Trombley of Daytona Beach, Fl., Michael March of Kannapolis, NC., and Bruce March and wife Sunshine of Hinsdale, MA. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to the Daytona Beach Hospice Staff.
Services will be held at a later date. Notes or cards of condolences may be sent to: Bruce March, PO Box 875, Hinsdale, MA, 01235.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019