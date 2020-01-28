Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roche Funeral Home Inc
120 Main St
Lenox, MA 01240
(413) 637-0699
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Winters


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Winters Obituary
Lillian M. Winters, 73 of Lee, died on January 25th at her home after a brief illness.

She was born on July 8, 1946 to the late Arthur and Christina Pratt Williams in Pittsfield. Lillian was a graduate of Lee High School

Lillian worked at various different places throughout her life lastly working at Country Curtains in the Sales Department. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing solitaire, and in her later years, she enjoyed winters in North Carolina with her sister and traveling to visit her Son, Troy and his family. Lillian enjoyed being a member of the Grid Iron Club supporting the Lee High School Football team.

Lil was known as the mayor of Hyde Place. She could always be found welcoming new residents to make them feel at home and completing new projects such as the Memorial Garden.

Lillian married Kenneth M. Winters. He predeceased her in 1974.

Mrs. Winters is survived by her five children; Michael Winters, James Winters (Judy), both of Lee, Troy Winters (Dina) Winters of Kentucky, Patrick Winters, Melissa Hadsell (Jason) all of Lee, nine grandchildren; Krystal, Michael, Thomas (Allie), Justine, Katherine, Austin, Ryder, Jamie, and Tanya, great-grandchildren; Madden, Justin, Aurora, Serina, Sophia, Brennan, Chase, Alayna, Shayna, Gabe, Alex, and Anthony, a brother; Bert Williams of Lee, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents Lillian is pre-deceased by her four siblings; Rose, Ray, May, and Betty, and her beloved sister in law, Karen.

In keeping with her wishes, services will be private. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial donations in Lillian's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.

To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -