Lillian M. Winters, 73 of Lee, died on January 25th at her home after a brief illness.
She was born on July 8, 1946 to the late Arthur and Christina Pratt Williams in Pittsfield. Lillian was a graduate of Lee High School
Lillian worked at various different places throughout her life lastly working at Country Curtains in the Sales Department. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing solitaire, and in her later years, she enjoyed winters in North Carolina with her sister and traveling to visit her Son, Troy and his family. Lillian enjoyed being a member of the Grid Iron Club supporting the Lee High School Football team.
Lil was known as the mayor of Hyde Place. She could always be found welcoming new residents to make them feel at home and completing new projects such as the Memorial Garden.
Lillian married Kenneth M. Winters. He predeceased her in 1974.
Mrs. Winters is survived by her five children; Michael Winters, James Winters (Judy), both of Lee, Troy Winters (Dina) Winters of Kentucky, Patrick Winters, Melissa Hadsell (Jason) all of Lee, nine grandchildren; Krystal, Michael, Thomas (Allie), Justine, Katherine, Austin, Ryder, Jamie, and Tanya, great-grandchildren; Madden, Justin, Aurora, Serina, Sophia, Brennan, Chase, Alayna, Shayna, Gabe, Alex, and Anthony, a brother; Bert Williams of Lee, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents Lillian is pre-deceased by her four siblings; Rose, Ray, May, and Betty, and her beloved sister in law, Karen.
In keeping with her wishes, services will be private. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial donations in Lillian's memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020