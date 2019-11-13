Home

Lilly Virginia Thom, nee Fung, 93, daughter of Ezekiel and Blanche Fung (deceased), originally of Jamaica, WI, most recently of Lenox, MA, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, October 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Phoenie (John) Chin, and her grandchildren Andrea (Anthony) DeFelice, Bridget (Paul) Kovacik, Deborah Chin, Sandra (Christopher) LaGasse, and her great-grandchildren Dominic, Daniella, Gabriella, and Isabella DeFelice, Ryan Kovacik, and Michael and Kristen LaGasse, as well as many nephews, nieces, and extended family. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Church, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, on November 16, 2019 at 11 am. Repast will be at 126 Orchard Circle, Richmond, Massachusetts after the service. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Mount Carmel Care Center, https://mountcarmelcare.org/give-a-gift/, 320 Pittsfield Road, Lenox MA, 01240.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Mount Carmel Care Center for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Lilly during her time with them.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019
