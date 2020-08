Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda A. Lefebvre, 77 passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 6, 2020. She was born July 8, 1943 in Pittsfield. She was the daughter of the late Bernard Gaston and Pat Gaston. Linda is survived by her husband Homer (Bud) Lefebvre, daughter Carrie Smith, son Thomas Lefebvre and grandson Dylan Smith. A perpetual memorial tree with her remains will be planted at her family home in Venice, Florida.



