Linda B. Green

Linda B. Green Obituary
Linda Bessie Katherine Green, 67, of Pittsfield, MA passed away on April 30th, 2019 at home. Linda was the daughter of the late Dorris and Paul Ray Warner. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Elmer Green and their three children Paul LeClair, BilliJo Zimmerman, and Margaret Carmon all of Pittsfield, MA. as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Calling hours are on Thursday, May 9th from 1-3 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA. Please refer to www.Deryfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 7, 2019
