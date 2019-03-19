|
Linda Carmel Davis 65 of Pittsfield died March 13th 2019 with her family by her side after a brief and courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born December 23rd 1953 in Pittsfield the Daughter of the late Donald Edward and Annie Marie Baird Carmel. She was educated in Pittsfield Public Schools. She leaves behind her husband Leo Davis whom she married on August 15th 1980. She also leaves behind her two loving Daughters Melissa Garcia and her husband Joe of Pittsfield and Debra Malossini and her husband Dustin of Arizona and her grandsons Dylan and Logan who were the light of her life. She also enjoyed spending time with family-especially the family reunions. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She also loved peanut butter cups as her choice of sweets.
She also leaves behind two siblings, her brother Roger Carmel and his wife Brenda of Hinsdale and a sister Donna Carmel Tidwell and her husband Raymond of Jacksonville Florida and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother William Donald Carmel who died in January 1997. Following cremation, services will be private for family and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Treatment Center of America, Goodyear, AZ in honor of Linda.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019