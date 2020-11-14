1/1
Linda F. Philippe
1948 - 2020
Linda Philippe passed away November 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Claremont, NH. She was 72 years old.

Linda was born in Pittsfield, MA, the first daughter of James and Henrietta (Cimini) Moore.

Linda graduated from the Pittsfield School system. In her younger years she attended the Girls Club and spoke often of all the skills she learned there.

She raised her family by the ocean in Kennebunk, ME where she worked as a business manager alongside her husband for many years. Later she worked as an accountant at KB Toys Corporate Headquarters in Pittsfield.

Linda travelled the world with her husband, family and friends on numerous trips to Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Portugal, England, Hong Kong and China.

Linda deeply loved her family and her Italian/Irish heritage which included cooking many Italian dishes and sweets, a skill handed down by her mother. She also loved entertaining her family and friends on many occasions. Linda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and always did everything she could to make her family happy. She loved her grandchildren very much, always making sure they had the best Halloween costumes and winter snowsuits. Linda loved her dog Cocoa who gave her much comfort in the last months of her life.

Linda was predeceased in death by her parents, James and Henrietta (Cimini) Moore. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David Philippe of Claremont, NH. Her daughter, Alicia (Philippe) Simino and her husband Troy of Cornish, NH. Her son, Sean Philippe and his wife Janaina of Houston, TX. Two grandsons, Zachary and Jacob Simino and a granddaughter on the way, Eleanor Philippe. Her sister, Antoinette Triceri and her husband Daniel of The Villages, FL. A sister in law, Diane Gingras and her husband Thomas of Pittsfield, MA. A brother in law, James Philippe and his wife Leslie of Sanford, ME. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews whom she loved so much. Special thanks to her wonderful caregiver Kelly Bergeron who will never be forgotten by the family. A celebration of Linda's life will be held next summer 2021 at a date to be determined.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 14, 2020.
