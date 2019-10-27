|
|
Linda Helen Martin, 72, of Dalton, MA, passed away October 25, 2019 at home.
Born in Pittsfield on September 28, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Helen Gerwaski Burke.
A graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, she married Richard Martin on August 26, 1967.
Primarily a homemaker, Mrs. Martin at one time worked at Sears and Roebuck and also did bookkeeping for Dalton Auto Body.
A member of the Dalton American Legion, Womens Auxilary, she enjoyed playing BINGO at the Legion and spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband, Richard Martin of Dalton; daughter, Jodi L. Lee and husband Brian of Dalton; son, Richard L. Martin and wife Babette of Dalton; sister, Joan Fontana and husband Victor of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Samantha Lee and Alex Martin, and Brett and his wife Sabrina, and Ciara. She also leaves many close friends who were dear to her.
A special thank you to her nurse Ashley.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mrs. Martin will be held, TUESDAY, October 29, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to HospiceCare in the Berkshires in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019