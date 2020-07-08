After batting a chronic illness, Linda Jane (Tremblay) Reynolds of 554 Daniels Road, North Adams, MA passed away on June 28 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Daughter of John and Elaine Tremblay (deceased), she was born at Plunkett Memorial Hospital on November 11, 1953.



She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Robert Dean Reynolds of North Adams MA, her son Christopher John Tremblay, of North Adams , MA and her daughter Hadley Elaine Reynolds of Salem, MA. She is also survived by her grandson Aidan Christopher Tremblay, daughter-in-law Melissa Ann Tremblay, and future son-in-law Zachary David Gordon. She also leaves her large extended family, all of whom brought her great joy.



She is predeceased by her sister Carolyn Derby and husband George.



Linda will always be best remembered for her outrageous sense of humor and contagious laughter. She had a passion for crafting, cooking, watching the birds in her yard and gardening. A large and close family was the core of Linda's life. She was a constant source of support and guidance, especially within her family.



Linda's door was always open to family and friends and her home had become "the" place to gather. In that spirit, her family will be hosting an outdoor open-house Celebration of Life at her home on July 11, 2020, from 12:00 P.M-4:00 P.M for all those who wish to attend. Social distancing will be respected. Masks are encouraged but not required.



