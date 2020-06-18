Linda Krell passed on May 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida surrounded by immediate family and her guardian angels. She is survived by her husband and partner in life Paul, Sr; son, Paul, Jr; daughter, Melissa and adored grandson Mason.



Linda was born and raised in Lee, Massachusetts to Bruno and Tessie Longerato with her 4 siblings Diane, Joan, Ann, and Bob. Linda enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed loving her family and we know she's with us always to guide and comfort us. As our wedding bands say: Forever Yours 10-07-1972



