Linda L. DiVirgilio of West Stockbridge passed away surrounded by her family Monday April 1, 2019. She was born in Pittsfield on February 16, 1944 the daughter of Howard & Ruby Nourse. She graduated from Williams High School in 1962.
Linda worked for many years at General Electric in Pittsfield. Linda enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren and traveling with the love of her life, her husband of 50 years, Anthony R. DiVirgilio.
Besides her husband, Linda leaves two children Tina Mitchell (Stephen) & Amy Kotski (Stephen), nine grandchildren her devoted sister Nancy Carpenter, loving nephew Paul Lockenwitz, her siblings Winifred Nourse and Howard Nourse and nieces and nephews.
Linda's family would like to thank Angela Hoffman & Kyle Wong who helped Linda's husband care for her at home.
There will be no calling hours, burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sonsini Animal Shelter 875 Crane Ave. Pittsfield MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2019