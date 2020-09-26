1/1
Linda Lentine
1948 - 2020
Linda Lucille (Marceau) Lentine, 72 of Bow, New Hampshire died on September 24, 2020 at her home.

She was born in North Adams, MA on April 24, 1948 a daughter of the late Russell W. Marceau & Lucille Nary (Marsh) Marceau Kulp.

Linda attended schools in North Adams including McCann Technical High School. She was last employed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 1332 in Bennington, VT.

Linda enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, needlepoint and ceramics. She especially enjoyed spending time with family.

She is survived by one daughter, Jill L. Brooks and her husband Mark F. Brooks of Bow, NH with whom she lived. She also leaves two grandchildren, Ashley Seaton of Broomfield, CO and Ryan Brooks of Epsom, NH and one great grandson Brooks Seaton of Broomfield, Co, and a grandpup, Brody of Epsom, NH. She also leaves three brothers- David Marceau of North Adams; Robert Marceau of Pownal, VT; and Stephen Marceau of North Adams, and many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Linda Lentine will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11 AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home - WEST CHAPEL 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to VFW Post #1332, 137 North St. Bennington, VT 05201 or Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
SEP
30
Service
11:00 AM
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
SEP
30
Burial
Southview Cemetery
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel - North Adams
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
