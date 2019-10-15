Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Leoncini-Bressette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Leoncini-Bressette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Leoncini-Bressette Obituary
Linda Leoncini-Bressette passed away suddenly on September 22nd. Born on September 25, 1950, she was a 1968 graduate of Pittsfield High School and Berkshire Business College. Linda loved music, cooking, shopping, panda bears, and flip-flops.

She is survived by her son, Dustin Leoncini, his wife Sarah, grandchildren Joshua and Madeleine, her beloved sister, Mary Leoncini, and Mary's partner, Chris Kelley. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Michael.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Linda at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.