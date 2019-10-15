|
|
Linda Leoncini-Bressette passed away suddenly on September 22nd. Born on September 25, 1950, she was a 1968 graduate of Pittsfield High School and Berkshire Business College. Linda loved music, cooking, shopping, panda bears, and flip-flops.
She is survived by her son, Dustin Leoncini, his wife Sarah, grandchildren Joshua and Madeleine, her beloved sister, Mary Leoncini, and Mary's partner, Chris Kelley. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Michael.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Linda at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019