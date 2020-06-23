Linda Lou Palmer
1948 - 2020
Linda Palmer, 72, of Florida, MA passed away on June 17, 2020 at North Adams Commons. Linda was born on June 15, 1948 to the late Alfred L. Palmer and Barbara M. Kingsley. She attended the old Drury High School.

Linda leaves two sisters Bonita Phoenix and Polly Compo both of Syracuse, NY. She also leaves her brother Robert Palmer of Florida. She leaves her significant other of seven years George Packard and her four children Becky Griffin of North Adams, Bobbie Jo Briggs of Adams, Danny Briggs Jr. of North Adams and Diana (Michael) Worth of Florida, MA. Linda leaves eleven grandchildren Makayla Dowling, Peter Prieto III, Matthew Griffin, Becca Worth, Danny Briggs III, Austin Worth, Samantha Griffin, Jaqueline Lemaire, Tonilee Therrien, Brooke Farnam and Corey Briggs. She also leaves five great-grandchildren Savannah Griffin, Elliana Colombari, Addison Dowling, Bentley Briggs and Hayden Griffin. Linda enjoyed coloring and crossword puzzle books and volunteering but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Linda will be held on June 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Donation in Linda's memory may be made to the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.
