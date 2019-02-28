|
Linda Louise (Moorby) Lefaver, 75 of North Adams, MA died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Moriah, NY on December 16, 1943 a daughter of Kenneth Moorby and Mae (Mulliss) Moorby Field. She attended schools in Vergennes, VT.
Linda was the owner and operator of Linda's Cafe in North Adams for over 20 years.
She was the widow of Leo J. Lefaver, whom she married on November 30, 1974. He died on December 13, 1997.
Survivors include her daughters Pamela Lefaver of North Adams, MA; and Tamara Kidder of Ayer, MA; son Samuel Ayers of Kirksville, MO; stepchildren Deborah Murach of Pittsfield, MA; and Robert Lefaver of Cheshire, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren Katelyn Lefaver; Lynda Lefaver; Katelin Cassady; and Garrett Herring; three great grandchildren Tymothy Lefaver; Matthew Smith; and Sawyer Lefaver; sister Nancy Moorby of Schenectady, NY; brothers Glenn Moorby of Port Henry, NY; George Moorby of Burlington, VT; and Ronald Moorby of Burlington, VT; as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters and brothers including Betty Perry, Ralph Moorby, Robert Moorby, and Marion McGowan.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Linda Lefaver will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00am at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS - WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 3-6 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or PopCares in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019