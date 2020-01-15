|
|
Linda M. Liebenow Biagiotti, 56 of New Lebanon, NY, passed away December 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Marieanne Daley Liebenow. A 1981 graduate of Lee High School, she worked as a CNA for Laurel Lake for many years.She leaves behind her husband, Charles Biagiotti; her son, Edward C. and Victoria Liebenow; three grandchildren, Haley, May and Joshua Liebenow; five brothers, Matthew, Mark, John, Austin and Melvin Leibenow; and a sister, Elizabeth Repp.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020