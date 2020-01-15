Home

Linda M. Liebenow Biagiotti


1963 - 2019
Linda M. Liebenow Biagiotti Obituary
Linda M. Liebenow Biagiotti, 56 of New Lebanon, NY, passed away December 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Marieanne Daley Liebenow. A 1981 graduate of Lee High School, she worked as a CNA for Laurel Lake for many years.She leaves behind her husband, Charles Biagiotti; her son, Edward C. and Victoria Liebenow; three grandchildren, Haley, May and Joshua Liebenow; five brothers, Matthew, Mark, John, Austin and Melvin Leibenow; and a sister, Elizabeth Repp.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020
